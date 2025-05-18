Mics Caught Caitlin Clark With a Sweet Gesture to Help Teammate Reach WNBA History
In her first official game as a member of the Indiana Fever, DeWanna Bonner made some WNBA history. Entering the game, she was the league's fourth leading scorer all-time and needed just seven points to claim third.
Toward the end of the fourth quarter, Bonner sat with five points in the Fever's season opener against the Chicago Sky—one point shy of the tie and two short of owning the honor outright. Fever superstar Caitlin Clark knew it and made sure to let her teammates know during a timeout.
"Hey, let's get a basket for DB right now," Clark said as she was mic'd up on the ABC and ESPN broadcast. "Come on, we're getting DB into third place right now."
Then, Natasha Howard dished a pass to Bonner as she cut toward the hoop. Bonner didn't connect on the bucket, but she was fouled and went to the line for two free throws with three minutes left in the game to get it done.
She sank the first, throwing her arms up in the air as she tied Tina Thompson with 7,488 career points. Her teammates threw their hands in the air in celebration too and the crowd joined in with a standing ovation. She sank the second, moving into sole possession of third place, and checked out of the game shortly thereafter to more applause and plenty of hugs as she worked her way down the Fever bench.
Bonner now sits with 7,489 career points. Tina Charles, who's still active, is in second with 7,696. Diana Taurasi is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, putting up 10,646 points over her 20-year career with the Phoenix Mercury, which ended with her retirement after last season.
The Fever routed the Sky 93-58 in the season opener for both teams.