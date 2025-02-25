Phoenix Mercury Legend Diana Taurasi Announces Retirement
Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi has announced her retirement, she told TIME on Tuesday.
"I just didn't have it in me. That was pretty much when I knew it was time to walk away," Taurasi said in the exclusive interview. "Mentally and physically, I'm just full. That's probably the best way I can describe it. I'm full and I'm happy."
Taurasi played 20 seasons for the Mercury after being selected with the top pick in the 2004 WNBA draft out of UConn. Taurasi won three WNBA titles in 2007, '09 and '14. She was named Finals MVP in '09 and '14.
She was also named league MVP in '09 after averaging 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as she helped the Mercury capture the WNBA championship.
Taurasi was named to the WNBA All-Star team 11 times, and was named to 14 different All-WNBA teams. She was named a First-Team All-WNBA selection 10 times, and was named to the Second-Team four additional times.
Taurasi is the WNBA's all-time leader in points scored at 10,646, which is nearly 3,000 clear of Tina Charles, who is second in scoring in league history. She is also the league's all-time leader in three-point field goals and is fourth all-time in assists.
In addition to her WNBA accolades, Taurasi also put together an incredible international basketball career. She is a three-time Euroleague MVP, and a three-time Russian League Player of the Year. Taurasi won six Euroleague titles during her 12-year career in overseas, where she played during the WNBA offseason.
Last, but certainly not least, Taurasi is one of the most decorated American Olympic basketball players of all-time. She has captured six gold medals as a member of the United States women's basketball team.
Taurasi certainly has an argument as the best women's basketball player of all-time.