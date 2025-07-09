A'ja Wilson Leaves Aces-Liberty Game With Wrist Injury After Awkward Fall
A highly anticipated showdown between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty on Tuesday was interrupted by an injury to the Aces' star.
Las Vegas center A'ja Wilson left the game with a right wrist injury after an awkward fall in the second quarter and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, according to ESPN reporter Holly Rowe.
Wilson, driving for a layup while attempting to draw contact, plunged forward and landed on her right wrist. She concluded her evening with two points, four rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes; her team took a 42–40 lead into halftime.
The 28-year-old three-time MVP has been her usual stellar self to start this season, averaging 21.9 points, nine rebounds and a career-best 3.3 assists per game in 15 games in 2025.
Her Aces are currently 9-9, and would be the No. 8 seed in the WNBA playoffs if the season ended Tuesday.