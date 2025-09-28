A'ja Wilson Becomes Just Seventh WNBA Player in History to Reach Playoff Milestone
What can't A'ja Wilson do?
The four-time WNBA MVP added another incredible achievement to her ever growing résumé on Sunday in the Aces' semifinals series vs. the Fever. Wilson officially scored her 1,000th playoff point on Sunday, a feat only six other WNBA players in history have ever accomplished.
The previous six players to hit this milestone include Diana Taurasi (1,486), DeWanna Bonner (1,229), Candace Parker (1,149), Tamika Catchings (1,141), Maya Moore (1,077) and Breanna Stewart (1,006). Wilson will likely pass Stewart in the rankings this postseason, since Stewart's Liberty were eliminated in the first round. In her eighth season, Wilson joined this elite list on Sunday.
Wilson's historic shot to reach the milestone came in the first quarter, when she hit a three-point shot. She entered the game with 991 career postseason points, and then she scored 10 points in the first quarter to surpass the mark.
Wilson led the league in average points (23.4) in the 2025 season. She also leads in average points in the playoffs so far with 23.7 points per game.
With a win on Sunday, the Aces will seal a spot to the WNBA Finals.