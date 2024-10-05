A'ja Wilson Daps Up Shedeur Sanders After Helping Aces Save Season vs. Liberty
On Friday, three games into their WNBA semifinal series against the New York Liberty, the Las Vegas Aces showed up.
Everyone did a little for the Aces as they topped the Liberty 95–81 to force a Game 4. Forward Jackie Young filled up the box score with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists, while guard Kelsey Plum tallied 20 points as well.
However, it was ultimately MVP center A'ja Wilson who drove the bus for Las Vegas with a monster line of 19 points and 14 rebounds. After the game, cameras caught Wilson dapping up two of North American sports' big fish—Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Aces owner Mark Davis.
"Keep doing what you're doing," Wilson said to Sanders before posing for a picture and greeting Davis.
Sanders's Buffaloes are 4-1, and will return to action on Oct. 12 against No. 20 Kansas State. Davis's flagship team—the Las Vegas Raiders—are 2-2.