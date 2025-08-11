SI

A'ja Wilson Makes WNBA History With Ludicrous Statline in Aces Win Over Sun

The three-time MVP surpassed even her own impressive standards.

Liam McKeone

A'ja Wilson surpassed even her own impressive standards on Sunday against the Sun with a historic statline.
A'ja Wilson surpassed even her own impressive standards on Sunday against the Sun with a historic statline. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been something of a down season for both A'ja Wilson and the Aces. The three-time MVP is averaging nearly five fewer points per game than she did last year and Las Vegas is muddling through the middle of the standings. But on Sunday, Wilson reminded everybody how dominant she can be with a historic performance against the Sun.

In leading the Aces to a 94-86 victory, Wilson dropped 32 points to go with a whopping 20 rebounds and added five assists on top of it. The showing is the first-ever 30-point, 20-rebound game in WNBA history.

An utterly dominant outing from the superstar center.

The victory brings the Aces to 18-14 on the year. Wilson is not likely to win a second straight MVP award to make four in her trophy case, but she is clearly still capable of obliterating whatever opposing defenses throw at her on any given night. Connecicut was painfully reminded of that on Sunday.

Another record for Wilson.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/WNBA