A'ja Wilson Makes WNBA History With Ludicrous Statline in Aces Win Over Sun
It's been something of a down season for both A'ja Wilson and the Aces. The three-time MVP is averaging nearly five fewer points per game than she did last year and Las Vegas is muddling through the middle of the standings. But on Sunday, Wilson reminded everybody how dominant she can be with a historic performance against the Sun.
In leading the Aces to a 94-86 victory, Wilson dropped 32 points to go with a whopping 20 rebounds and added five assists on top of it. The showing is the first-ever 30-point, 20-rebound game in WNBA history.
An utterly dominant outing from the superstar center.
The victory brings the Aces to 18-14 on the year. Wilson is not likely to win a second straight MVP award to make four in her trophy case, but she is clearly still capable of obliterating whatever opposing defenses throw at her on any given night. Connecicut was painfully reminded of that on Sunday.
Another record for Wilson.