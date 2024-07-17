A’ja Wilson Had NSFW Thoughts on Teammates Wanting Pictures With Usher After a Loss
The Chicago Sky beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-85 on Tuesday night. Chennedy Carter scored 34 points to lead Chicago while Angel Reese had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double the night after Jaylen Brown shared his opinion on Bronny James with her while they sat courtside at an NBA summer league game.
The WNBA's leading scorer A'Ja Wilson did it all, scoring 28 points to go along with 14 rebounds and five blocks, but it wasn't enough. After the game, she went to greet Usher courtside and seemed nonplussed by teammates who wanted their pictures taken with the singer.
"They ain't did sh-- all day, but they wanna take a motherf------ picture with Usher."
Well, yeah, who wouldn't want to take a picture with Usher? Taking a picture with Usher is something most people would like to do in just about any circumstance. You can't win the WNBA championship every night. Sometimes you've got to take the loss and hang out with whatever celebrities are in attendance.
With the loss the Aces go into All-Star and Olympic break in fourth place in the WNBA standings with a 16-8 record.