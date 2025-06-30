A'ja Wilson Surpasses Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie With Impressive WNBA Record
A'ja Wilson had an incredible, and historic, performance on Sunday night in the Las Vegas Aces' 84-81 vs. the Phoenix Mercury.
Wilson finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists in the Aces' win. This was the third time Wilson's produced a stat line of at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in her WNBA career. She now holds the record for the most games with such a stat line, surpassing Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie and Tina Charles, per the WNBA. Don't be surprised if she continues to add to her record this season.
The three-time MVP also helped the Aces seal the win thanks to a layup she made with 22 seconds left on the clock. This gave Las Vegas a two-point lead followed by an Aaliyah Nye free throw giving the Aces the win.
This was the Aces' eighth win of the season, evening out their record as they head into July.