SI

A'ja Wilson Surpasses Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie With Impressive WNBA Record

Wilson now stands alone with this record.

Madison Williams

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson dribbles the ball.
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson dribbles the ball. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

A'ja Wilson had an incredible, and historic, performance on Sunday night in the Las Vegas Aces' 84-81 vs. the Phoenix Mercury.

Wilson finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists in the Aces' win. This was the third time Wilson's produced a stat line of at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in her WNBA career. She now holds the record for the most games with such a stat line, surpassing Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie and Tina Charles, per the WNBA. Don't be surprised if she continues to add to her record this season.

The three-time MVP also helped the Aces seal the win thanks to a layup she made with 22 seconds left on the clock. This gave Las Vegas a two-point lead followed by an Aaliyah Nye free throw giving the Aces the win.

This was the Aces' eighth win of the season, evening out their record as they head into July.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/WNBA