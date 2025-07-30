Fever’s Aliyah Boston Explains Viral Drink Moment With Caitlin Clark at All-Star Weekend
Indiana Fever teammates Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston had plenty of reasons to celebrate during this year's WNBA All-Star weekend, despite Team Clark losing to Team Collier in the All-Star game.
Thanks to StudBudz's 72-hour live stream during the weekend's festivities, fans got to see a glimpse of what Clark and Boston were up to, and it did not disappoint. At one of the WNBA parties in Indianapolis, Clark was seen addressing the stream directly as Boston stealthily removed Clark's drink from her hand. You can watch that funny moment below:
Boston finally opened up about the viral drink incident on her Post Moves podcast co-hosted with WNBA legend Candace Parker.
“What made you take Caitlin Clark’s drink?” Parker asked.
"That’s just who I am. I’m like, ‘You know what? You’re going to be on camera, let me just slide this out the view so we don’t have to worry about it, no one has to see it.'" Boston said.
"And obviously, the way I’m looking at the camera, I thought that no one could see me… But I was wrong. ... I was just holding it until she was done."
Props to Boston for just being a good friend to Clark there, and for also providing an assist or two on the court.