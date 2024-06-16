SI

Aliyah Boston, Kamilla Cardoso Sent Awesome Selfie to Dawn Staley After Fever Win

Madison Williams

Feb 19, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso (10) and forward Aliyah Boston (4) talk during a timeout during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
As soon as time expired in Sunday's Indiana Fever–Chicago Sky game, opponents Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso reconnected as if they weren't just competing against each other for 40 minutes.

Boston and Cardoso are former teammates as they both played collegiate basketball at South Carolina. The duo were both on the 2022 national title winning team, and then Cardoso was part of this past season's national champion team, too.

Even though the Fever–Sky game was intense on the court resulting in the Fever winning 91–83, Boston and Cardoso took a moment to capture a selfie to send to someone who is special to both of them: South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.

Staley posted the photo to X, formerly known as Twitter, and she noted how amazing it was to watch these two play on the court for years.

"Just got this from @aa_boston….they tore into each other but it is all love," Staley wrote. "I got a chance to witness that for two years. Oh hey @Kamillascsilva @WNBA you’re welcome!"

Both players crushed it defensively on the court during Saturday's game. Boston finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for the Fever, while Cardoso totaled 10 points, 10 rebounds and two assists for the Sky.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated, where she has covered the entire sports landscape since 2022. She specializes in tennis, but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining Sports Illustrated, Madison worked with The Sporting News. She hails from Augustana College and completed a Master’s in Sports Media at Northwestern University. Madison is a dog mom and an avid reader.

