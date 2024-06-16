Aliyah Boston, Kamilla Cardoso Sent Awesome Selfie to Dawn Staley After Fever Win
As soon as time expired in Sunday's Indiana Fever–Chicago Sky game, opponents Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso reconnected as if they weren't just competing against each other for 40 minutes.
Boston and Cardoso are former teammates as they both played collegiate basketball at South Carolina. The duo were both on the 2022 national title winning team, and then Cardoso was part of this past season's national champion team, too.
Even though the Fever–Sky game was intense on the court resulting in the Fever winning 91–83, Boston and Cardoso took a moment to capture a selfie to send to someone who is special to both of them: South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.
Staley posted the photo to X, formerly known as Twitter, and she noted how amazing it was to watch these two play on the court for years.
"Just got this from @aa_boston….they tore into each other but it is all love," Staley wrote. "I got a chance to witness that for two years. Oh hey @Kamillascsilva @WNBA you’re welcome!"
Both players crushed it defensively on the court during Saturday's game. Boston finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for the Fever, while Cardoso totaled 10 points, 10 rebounds and two assists for the Sky.