Debunking the Angel Reese ‘$1,400 a Week’ Quote That Went Viral
You might have seen a quote from Chicago Sky star Angel Reese making the rounds on social media this week: "Y’all make $1,400 a week... I make $1,400 in 7 days."
The only problem is, there's no indication that it is real.
It's not clear exactly where the fake quote originated from, but does not appear that Reese ever said it, contrary to what online trolls would like to believe. (Our best guess is it came from a no-name content creator trying to chase some clout.)
There is no evidence in Sky press conferences, media availabilities, Reese's social media accounts or any video out there on the web that Reese made the "$1,400 a week" comment.
That's not to say the numbers are fake, though. According to Spotrac, Reese is earning a base salary of $74,909 this season as part of her four-year rookie deal. $74,909 divided by 52 weeks in a year is roughly $1,440—so you can see how someone might have gotten the idea to spread a problematic and but still believable quote.
Reese, 23, is in the middle of her second WNBA campaign with the Sky and has been steadily hammering out a reputation as one of the league's most dominant rebounders. The boards are hers—the fake quotes are not.