Angel Reese Accuses John Kruk of Clout Chasing After Odd Phillies Broadcast Comment
The Philadelphia Phillies were enjoying a 6-0 lead over the Chicago White Sox in the sixth inning on Tuesday night when announcers Tom McCarthy and John Kruk took a bit of a detour. McCarthy offered an on-air birthday shoutout to his former high school basketball teammate, who apparently was a force on the offensive glass.
"He was a heck of a basketball player," McCarthy said. "Played at Rider and Monmouth. It's all because I missed a lot of shots and he cleaned them up."
"I don't want to say anything, but there's someone here in Chicago that does that a lot," Kruk chimed in.
This was an obvious reference to Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, who routinely has her game diminished by accusations that she has inflated rebound figures because she cleans up a lot of her misses. McCarthy predicted that they'd be getting some tweets about this particular exchange.
And he was right. Including one from Reese herself.
She also posted a message on TikTok:
"To anybody that’s been mean to me, and you're having a hard time in life, good."
Angel Reese vs. John Kruk is not something anyone would have had on their Bingo card before first pitch Tuesday night yet here we are. It is a little confusing because the birthday boy in quesion that sparked this whole thing apparently rebounded a lot of other player's misses where the Reese thing is about rebounding her own misses. But let's not let details get in the way of a good cross-sport beef.