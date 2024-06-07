Angel Reese and the Sky Keep It Moving
WASHINGTON — At the podium after a win on Thursday, flanked by her star rookie and one of her veterans, Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon was asked to describe her team to people who may be watching for the first time. She began with a defense of their humanity.
“Before we talk about basketball, they're great people,” Weatherspoon said. “They're loving, they're kind, they're caring. They want to give their time. They understand the magnitude of this job. They understand that they have to be about people, be about community, be about loving and caring.”
The first-year head coach had spent much of the last week steering the group past a maelstrom of discourse. It had been five days since the hip check heard ‘round the world: Sky guard Chennedy Carter’s hard foul on Fever rookie phenom Caitlin Clark set off seemingly endless national discussion. The foul was later upgraded by the WNBA to a Flagrant 1; Weatherspoon issued a statement calling it “not appropriate,” adding that it had been handled internally. Both teams moved on with their schedules. But the conversation kept going, on television and in newspaper columns and on social media, now as an abstract referendum on race, physicality, gender, the health of the league and more. It was perhaps the first time an individual WNBA foul received its own segment on Good Morning America. A Congressman called on the league for answers. NBA commissioner Adam Silver was asked to weigh in. Even days later, the reach of the discussion could seem immediately, frighteningly tangible. When the Sky arrived at their hotel in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, they were confronted by a man in an interaction where security had to intervene.
But this group wants to keep it moving. They affirmed that on Thursday with a 79–71 win over the hapless Washington Mystics. Despite a disjointed first half, Chicago locked in to close it out, with some brief flashes of what this rebuilding team can be at its best. That included the most effective game yet from rookie Angel Reese, who finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three assists.
“I think this is what the team needed from me,” Reese said. “They needed me to step into that role, to come in and just rebound and play defense and bring a lot of energy.”
The game felt like a showcase of her potential star power. It was a homecoming of sorts for Reese, who grew up in nearby Baltimore, and she secured tickets for everyone from her old friends to her trainers to her hairstylist. Her mother and brother sat courtside, as did her college coach, Kim Mulkey of LSU. In a testament to her pull, the game was moved out of the Mystics’ usual home of Entertainment and Sports Arena in order to fit 10,000 people in the larger, downtown spot of Capital One Arena. And the 22-year-old forward made sure it was worth their while. There are still growing pains here, particularly with her ability to finish around the rim, as Reese scored those 16 points on 5-of-17 shooting. (“I don't feel like it was complete,” she said of her performance, “because I wasn't very efficient.”) But this was the best look the league has had of her full skillset.
Reese’s development is just one piece of how this roster might ultimately come together and exceed expectations. Some preseason rankings had the Sky finishing last in the WNBA. But they’re squarely in the middle of the pack, with a record of 4–5. There are some clear weaknesses here. (Namely, three-point shooting.) But there are emerging strengths, too. There’s Reese, and her growing connection with fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso, who is now getting minutes after missing the first several weeks of the season with a shoulder injury. There’s the point guard play of Dana Evans, stepping into a starting role for the first time, and Marina Mabrey, putting up the best numbers of her career. And there’s Carter, who has driven through the controversy of the past week, eager to let her game do the talking.
The No. 4 draft pick from 2020 is in her first year with the Sky after something of a rocky journey through her early seasons in the league. In training camp, Weatherspoon set clear expectations, letting her know she would be coming off the bench here. “She’s accepted her role, and that’s the most important thing,” Weatherspoon said. Carter has made the most of it: The crafty guard was the Sky’s leading scorer on Thursday with 25 points. It was her highest point total since her rookie season four years ago.
“With what she brings off the bench—the energy, the effort, enthusiasm, defense, scoring, rebounding, fire—that's a lot coming off that bench,” Weatherspoon said. “To me, she’s a Sixth Woman of the Year already … She’s playing freely. She’s very comfortable out there being who she is.”
After nearly a week at the center of a firestorm, Carter seems no less comfortable in that role. Her team is with her, and while the smoke clears, they’re moving forward.