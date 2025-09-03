Angel Reese to Appear in Netflix Film With Star-Studded Cast
Angel Reese will see her name on the big screen after starring for the Sky on the court over her first two WNBA seasons.
She has a surprise appearance in the new feature film A House of Dynamite, which is slated to release on Netflix Oct. 24. The nuclear disaster thriller stars Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson and Anthony Ramos and features Reese in a cameo where she's shooting hoops with Elba's character—who plays the President of the United States—while they share a brief dialogue per the Hollywood Reporter.
The film debuted Tuesday at the Venice Film Festival where news of Reese's appearance quickly followed. She took to social media following the moment to react.
"Welp the cat is out of the bag," she wrote on her X account in response to the Hollywood Reporter's story.
The film received an 11-minute ovation following its world premiere at the festival's Sala Grande theater, also according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Chicago's season wraps up next week with their regular-season finale against the Liberty. The Sky (9–30) are eliminated from postseason contention, although Reese had another All-Star season, leading the team in scoring with 14.6 points per game. She leads the league in rebounding, grabbing 12.6 boards per game, after setting the single-season rebounding record in her rookie year.
Her offseason will likely include Unrivaled once again after she was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year during its inaugural season. But she may need to carve out some more time for her budding movie career, too.
A House of Dynamite opens in select theaters Oct. 3 in the U.K., globally Oct. 10 and on Netflix Oct. 24.