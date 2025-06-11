Angel Reese Did Something Very Nice for ESPN’s Holly Rowe Mid-Interview
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese came through with a huge assist during Tuesday night's game against the New York Liberty—it just didn't happen to be to her teammates.
The Sky were having a rough go of things against the WNBA defending champs and found themselves in a double-digit deficit by the end of the first quarter. That's when Reese joined ESPN's Holly Rowe for an in-game interview and briefly discussed what her team needs to do to get back into the game.
At one point, when Rowe was asking Reese a question on-air, Reese reached over and appeared to touch Rowe's face.
"Are you fixing my eyelash?" Rowe asked Reese. "I love that so much, thank you."
Rowe, ever the professional, then immediately transitioned into her next question: "Courtney Vandersloot being out, you guys have turned it over a little bit, how do you adjust to not having your floor general?"
The cameraman wasn't able to catch the full eyelash moment in the frame, but you can see part of Reese's kind gesture below:
A very wholesome moment between a rising star and one of the W's most esteemed reporters. Wardrobe malfunctions—or in this case, makeup malfunctions—happen all the time, it's just a matter of who's around to help you out and save you from the social embarrassment. Props to Reese for being a real one.