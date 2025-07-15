SI

Angel Reese Threw One of the Worst Passes of the WNBA Season

Stephen Douglas

Angel Reese during a game against the Minnesota Lynx.
Angel Reese during a game against the Minnesota Lynx.
Angel Reese had another double-double on Monday as the Chicago Sky lost at home to the Minnesota Lynx. The 22-point, 10-rebound performance was her ninth consecutive double-double and the 41st of her career in just 55 games and she's the only player in the WNBA averaging a double-double.

Unfrotunately, the Sky dropped to 7-14 on the season and Reese had five of the team's 18 turnovers. And one of the turnovers was just inexcusable.

Minnesota's Courtney Williams made a jumper with 1:14 remaining in the second quarter that cut the Sky's lead to eight. Reese took the ball out and without looking threw a careless, underhand pass to no one. All she could do was point as the ball bounced straight to Williams who passed to an open Bridget Carleton who hit an open three.

After a Reese offensive foul on the other end, the Lynx scored one more basket to make it a four-point lead going into halftime. The Lynx won the next two quarters and the game.

In addition to leading the WNBA in rebounding by a wide margin, Reese also leads the league in turnovers with 3.8 per game.




Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

