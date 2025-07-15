Angel Reese Threw One of the Worst Passes of the WNBA Season
Angel Reese had another double-double on Monday as the Chicago Sky lost at home to the Minnesota Lynx. The 22-point, 10-rebound performance was her ninth consecutive double-double and the 41st of her career in just 55 games and she's the only player in the WNBA averaging a double-double.
Unfrotunately, the Sky dropped to 7-14 on the season and Reese had five of the team's 18 turnovers. And one of the turnovers was just inexcusable.
Minnesota's Courtney Williams made a jumper with 1:14 remaining in the second quarter that cut the Sky's lead to eight. Reese took the ball out and without looking threw a careless, underhand pass to no one. All she could do was point as the ball bounced straight to Williams who passed to an open Bridget Carleton who hit an open three.
After a Reese offensive foul on the other end, the Lynx scored one more basket to make it a four-point lead going into halftime. The Lynx won the next two quarters and the game.
In addition to leading the WNBA in rebounding by a wide margin, Reese also leads the league in turnovers with 3.8 per game.
