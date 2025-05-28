Angel Reese Becomes Fastest WNBA Player to Reach Statistical Milestone
The Chicago Sky have endured a rough start to 2025—dropping their first three games as forward Angel Reese's shooting and advanced numbers have declined in a small sample size.
However, Reese remains a formidable inside force—and a statistical miilestone she hit against the Phoenix Mercury Tuesday night provided evidence.
With the double-double she posted against the Mercury, Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to accumulate 500 points and 500 rebounds—doing so in just 38 games. Per the WNBA via The Athletic, the previous record-holder—Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles—needed 44 games to accomplish the feat.
Reese entered Tuesday with 489 points and 487 rebounds to her name.
The LSU product led the league in boards last year and is on pace to do so again this year. She is averaging nine points per game after averaging 13.6 in 2024.
The Sky will need all of Reese's multifaceted skill set in her sophomore year—and though work is needed, it appears she is on her way to unlocking it.