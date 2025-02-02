SI

Angel Reese Becomes First Player to be Ejected From Unrivaled Game

The Rose star earned an early exit Saturday night.

Tom Dierberger

Reese was ejected late in the second quarter.
Forward Angel Reese earned an early exit from an Unrivaled game between the Rose and Laces on Saturday night.

Late in the second quarter, Reese turned up the defensive intensity on guard Tiffany Hayes and tried to slap the ball away but was whistled for a foul. As Reese walked away, she gestured a few times to brush off either Hayes or the call and was handed a technical foul.

Reese then went on to state her case to the officials, appearing to argue her gesture was aimed at Hayes, not the referee. But her argument wasn't heard, and she was given another technical foul and was ejected from the game.

Reese is the first player in Unrivaled history to be ejected from a game.

Entering the night, Reese and the Rose were 1-4—stuck in last place among the six clubs. Following Saturday's matchup against the Laces, the Rose will be back in action at 8:15 p.m. ET Friday against the Mist.

