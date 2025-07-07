Angel Reese Calls Out WNBA Refs With Blunt Message After Sky’s Loss
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was not happy with the officiating in her team's 80-75 loss vs. the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday night, and she was not shy about letting the world know.
After what was a lightly whistled game for Chicago—their squad had eight free throw attempts, compared to the Lynx's 17—Reese first voiced her frustration during a post-match scrum with reporters.
"It's tough when you talk to officials, and I asked them, 'Hey, we've only been to the free throw line twice up until the fourth quarter,' and she tells me it's not her job," Reese said. "So it's frustrating because I know how hard we are battling inside, and I think that we came down and fought as hard as we could with what we had, and I just know we continue to grow in this.
"I think this is a leaping step for us, and obviously we know we can compete with the best, but [the officiating] has to be fixed. And I don't give a damn if I get fined because that s--- is cheap, and I'm tired of this s---. 'Cause I've been nice and I've been humble with it but I am tired of this s---."
The LSU export then doubled down on those comments in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the first in which she described a perceived no-call as "diabolical," and the second in which she re-upped the comments she made before the media.
"IDGAF. DO BETTER," she wrote in the second missive, tagging the WNBA.
The Sky have had an extremely down season, and a win vs. the 15-2 Lynx could've proved the morale booster the franchise and its fans need. So you can see why Reese's frustration boiled over in this particular instance.
But she is also not alone in her annoyance. Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum went off on the W refs in early June, blasting the lack of calls after her team's 89-91 loss to the Golden State Valkyries. And not long after, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White did the same, chastising the officials for allowing a fight to break out during Indiana's contest vs. the Connecticut Sun.
Reese had an otherwise strong game on Sunday, notching 16 points across 17 rebounds. After laying into the refs, she'll certainly be hoping for a better whistle on Tuesday, when the Sky take on the Washington Mystics at 11:30 a.m. ET.