Angel Reese, Chicago Sky Make Unwanted WNBA History After Latest Blowout Loss
The Chicago Sky suffered their second straight blowout defeat of the season on Thursday night, this time against the WNBA reigning champs, the New York Liberty.
After a tough season-opening loss to the Indiana Fever, the Sky struggled to bounce back against the stacked defending champions. Led by trade acquisition Natasha Cloud and star guard Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty never gave their opponents any room to breathe and sank a WNBA record 19 three-pointers in their 99–74 win on the road.
Over on the Sky, Chicago found themselves on the undesirable side of history as they start their 2025 campaign with a -60 point differential, the worst through the first two games of a season in WNBA history, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou.
New York jumped out to a 21-point lead in the first half, but to give due credit to the Sky, Chicago refused to give up and made a valiant comeback attempt in the third quarter. Yet, the Sky's offensive issues continued to plague the team, with star Angel Reese going cold from the floor (0 for 8) while sinking 2 of 6 from the charity stripe; she added 12 rebounds and one assist. It marked the first time Reese didn’t make a field goal in her WNBA career.
Reese and the Sky will be hoping to notch their first win in their next game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.