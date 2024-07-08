Angel Reese Had Classy Message for Candace Parker After Breaking Her WNBA Record
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese showed her respect to three-time WNBA champion Candace Parker after breaking Parker’s record for most consecutive double-doubles on Sunday.
Reese finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in the Sky’s 84-71 loss to the Seattle Storm, logging her historic 13th straight double-double. Parker, who led the Sky to the franchise‘s only title in 2021, previously set the WNBA record at 12 games across the 2009 and ‘10 seasons during her time on the Los Angeles Sparks.
Reese was asked in a postgame presser how it felt to join rarified WNBA air and surpass Parker’s longstanding double-doubles record. Her response was pure class.
“She’s the G.O.A.T.,” Reese said of Parker (at the 1:40 mark in the video). “I’ve had conversations with her, her family, her mom, I’ve talked to them before I even came to Chicago… I’ve always respected CP3 and I try to take some things from her game and try to add them to mine. And just being able to be named with an amazing player like that is always going to be special to me.”
Reese is averaging 14.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game and her 14 double-doubles as a rookie is tied for fifth-most all time in a single season. Reese and Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark are the clear frontrunners in this year’s Rookie of the Year race, with their two respective teams also vying for playoff contention.