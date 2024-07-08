SI

Angel Reese Sets WNBA Record for Consecutive Double-Doubles As Sky Fall to Storm

Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) drives to the basket against the Indiana Fever during the second half of a basketball game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese set a new WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles with her 13th straight double-double game in Sunday's 84-71 loss to the Seattle Storm.

Reese, who is neck-and-neck with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in the WNBA Rookie of the Year race, tallied 17 points and 14 rebounds on Sunday evening to continue her historic season. Reese's strong outing on Sunday pushed her past Candace Parker's 12 consecutive double-double games, which spanned multiple seasons from 2009 to 2010.

As the WNBA All-Star and Olympic breaks quickly approach, Reese and the Sky will look to continue to improve upon their 8-12 record in hopes of making a late-season playoff push.

If they are able to make the postseason, Reese is sure to be at the center of it. Entering Sunday's matchup with Seattle, she was averaging 13.9 points and 11.7 rebounds on 41.0% shooting. She has quickly become one of the league's top post players with her best basketball still very much in front of her.

