Angel Reese Discusses Areas She Most Wants to Improve Ahead of 2025 WNBA Season
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese had a rookie year to remember, averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game before a wrist injury ended her season.
However, there remain holes in Reese's game—holes she want to take steps to address this offseason.
On Tuesday morning, Reese unveiled an informal checklist of elements of her game she is interested in improving by the time the 2025 WNBA season rolls around.
They include, via Julia Poe of The Chicago Tribune: nutrition, footwork, finishing through contact and outside shooting.
Reese has never been a particularly strong shooter; her paltry 18.8% shooting percentage from beyond the three-point line this season was higher than in any of her collegiate seasons. On the flip side, Reese shot 39.1% overall—a lower figure than in any of her collegiate seasons.
The Sky missed the playoffs by two games—the first time that's happened since 2018. However, it seems plausible that an improved Reese could land Chicago safely in the field at this time next year.