SI

Angel Reese Discusses Areas She Most Wants to Improve Ahead of 2025 WNBA Season

The Sky forward is already looking to next year.

Patrick Andres

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese had a rookie year to remember, averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game before a wrist injury ended her season.

However, there remain holes in Reese's game—holes she want to take steps to address this offseason.

On Tuesday morning, Reese unveiled an informal checklist of elements of her game she is interested in improving by the time the 2025 WNBA season rolls around.

They include, via Julia Poe of The Chicago Tribune: nutrition, footwork, finishing through contact and outside shooting.

Reese has never been a particularly strong shooter; her paltry 18.8% shooting percentage from beyond the three-point line this season was higher than in any of her collegiate seasons. On the flip side, Reese shot 39.1% overall—a lower figure than in any of her collegiate seasons.

The Sky missed the playoffs by two games—the first time that's happened since 2018. However, it seems plausible that an improved Reese could land Chicago safely in the field at this time next year.

More From Around the WNBA

feed

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/WNBA