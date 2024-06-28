SI

Angel Reese Made Cool WNBA History in Sky's Loss to Aces

Andy Nesbitt

Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks to pass the ball against the Indiana Fever during the second half of a basketball game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky lost to the Las Vegas Aces, 95-83, Thursday night at home but the rookie was still able to make some pretty cool WNBA history with yet another double-double.

The former LSU star, who was the No. 7 in last April's WNBA draft, finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. It was her ninth straight double-double, which tied her with Candace Parker for most consecutive double-doubles in a season and also made her the youngest player in league history to rack up nine straight double-doubles. Reese's best game during this stretch came last Sunday when she had 25 points and 16 rebounds in a win over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Reese will look to make more history on Sunday when the Sky host the Minnesota Lynx at 3 p.m. ET.

