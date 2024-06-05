Angel Reese Ejected From Sky-Liberty Clash After Double Technical Foul
Angel Reese was sent back to the Chicago Sky locker room early during the team's 88–75 loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena.
Reese was ejected from the game with 2:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. She was whistled for a personal foul after attempting to grab a rebound. Reese argued the call and was quickly given two technical fouls by WNBA referee Charles Watson and ejected from the game.
The Sky trailed the Liberty 82–71 at the time of Reese's ejection.
Despite the early exit, Reese tallied the second double-double of her career, scoring 15 points on 3-of-12 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds in 24 minutes.
Reese and the Sky return to the floor Thursday to host the Washington Mystics at Wintrust Arena.
