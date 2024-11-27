Angel Reese Fired Back at Internet Troll Over ‘Missing Layups’ in Rookie Season
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has been enjoying a mostly relaxing WNBA offseason—except for when the occasional critic attempts to troll her on social media.
Reese, who wrapped up her rookie season in September, decided to fire back a savage reply to one internet troll who pointed out her offensive struggles in the paint. “U realize u can’t make a lay up on the first try most times, right,” he wrote on X on Tuesday night.
Reese wasn’t having any of that.
“do you realize I got drafted 7th in my class while ‘missing layups’ as a ROOKIE shooting 39% on the year & was STILL a all star and that was the worst you’ll ever see me??? or you just laid up with your dog at home hating Adam??” Reese wrote.
Despite Reese’s glaring shooting woes this past season, the former LSU standout set numerous rebounding and double-double records in only her first pro campaign, including breaking Candace Parker’s WNBA record for the most consecutive double-doubles. She ended up averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game in 34 appearances and was an early frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award.
Reese will participate in the inaugural season of the new women’s startup basketball league, Unrivaled, in January, where she’ll look to let her play do the talking and prove her critics wrong.