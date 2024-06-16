Angel Reese’s Flagrant Foul on Caitlin Clark Has Fans Begging for People to Act Normal
The Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Chicago Sky on Sunday was bound for drama, one way or another.
In the third quarter, Sky’s Angel Reese fouled Fever’s Caitlin Clark while Clark was driving to the basket. Reese’s foul was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after official review.
In the slow-motion replay, Reese appeared to hit Clark’s head from behind as Clark was leaping for the lay-up. It looked like a standard flagrant foul with no additional malice or bad intentions; however, many fans on social media may beg to differ.
In the wake of what can feel like incessant controversy surrounding Clark and the WNBA, Reese’s flagrant foul has prompted more level-headed sorts on social media to plead for people to act normal. Reese’s flagrant foul on Clark was just that—nothing more.
