Angel Reese Offers Glowing Eight-Word Review of Indianapolis on All-Star Weekend
The entire WNBA is in Indianapolis this weekend for the All-Star Game. For most players, Indianapolis is just a stop on a road trip, but this time everyone is spending multiple nights in the host city and is finding out why so many major sporting events seem to end up there every year.
Angel Reese was among the players who could be experiencing the Indianapolis nightlife for the first time, and the Chicago Sky star took to social media early this morning to give the city a ringing endorsement, comparing Indianapolis to Miami.
It's not completely clear if Reese was just complaining about the weather, but coming from Chicago in the middle of the summer, the Indianapolis weather should not have caught her off-guard.
Certainly the weather didn't seem as pleasant as it must have felt when she was actually in Miami last winter for the inaugural season of Unrivaled.
Whatever she meant, Miami is one of the cities the WNBA is considering for a future expansion team. If it's half as nice as Indianapolis sounds, it could be a perfect fit.