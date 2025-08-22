Angel Reese Shared a Heartwarming Moment With Her Former Coach After Beating Liberty
The Sky upset the Liberty on Thursday night behind a combined 43 points, 25 rebounds and eight assists from Kamilla Cardosa and Angel Reese. It was just Chicago's ninth win of the season for the Sky, and only their second win since July 12th.
After the game, the team huddled to celebrate the victory before Reese saw a familiar face on the sideline. It was Teresa Weatherspoon, the Sky's coach from 2024, who was fired after they went 13-27.
Reese and Weatherspoon shared a very warm embrace and were all smiles as they united following the win.
Weatherspoon is no stranger to New York as she was a member of the Liberty from the WNBA's inaugural season in 1997 until '03. The Hall of Famer was a five-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year with the Liberty. She also led the league in assists in '97 and steals in '97 and '98.
Weatherspoon is currently a coach in Unrivaled. When she was fired by the Sky after one season, Reese said she was heartbroken. Obviously, that wasn't just talk.