Teresa Weatherspoon Among Coaches Tabbed for 'Unrivaled' Women's Basketball League
Unrivaled—a new three-on-three women's basketball league set to tip off in January—has announced its inaugural class of six coaches.
Among them is ex-Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon, the circuit announced Friday morning. Weatherspoon, 58, served as the Sky's coach in 2024; her firing on Sept. 26 surprised many across the WNBA world, including Chicago forward Angel Reese.
Joining Weatherspoon in Unrivaled are Phil Handy, Adam Harrington, Nola Henry, DJ Sackmann and Andrew Wade. Handy and Harrington have NBA coaching experience while Henry and Wade have WNBA coaching experience; Sackmann is a renowned skills coach.
Unrivaled, the brainchild of Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, is scheduled to begin play on Jan. 17.
The new league will offer WNBA stars a chance to compete domestically where many might have gone overseas to play in the offseason. Its guaranteed six-figure salary will be the highest of any North American women's professional sports league.