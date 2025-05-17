SI

Angel Reese Had to Be Held Back From Caitlin Clark After a Hard Foul

Clark was assessed a flagrant foul on the play.

Mike Kadlick

Reese had to be held back from Clark.
Reese had to be held back from Clark. / Screenshot via ESPN.
Two of the WNBA's best young stars had to be separated during the second half of Saturday afternoon's season-opening contest between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky.

Following a hard foul from Caitlin Clark on a layup that found Angel Reese on the ground, the Sky forward quickly jolted herself up off the floor and went after the Fever guard. She was held back by teammates—and a referee—as Clark walked away from the scuffle.

Here's a look at both the play and the resulting drama:

Clark was assessed a flagrant foul on the play, while both Reese and Clark's teammate, Aliyah Boston, received offsetting technical fouls.

As for the game itself, the Fever held a 20-point lead over the Sky in the third quarter, with Clark pouring in 14 points on 4 for 10 shooting and Reese tallying 10 of her own.

