Angel Reese Helps Rose BC Clinch Spot in Unrivaled Playoffs After Dominant Showing
Angel Reese is headed to the playoffs.
On Monday night, Reese was dominant for Rose BC, her team in the Unrivaled league. She had 16 points and 17 rebounds to lead the squad to a 58–53 win over Laces BC and clinch a spot in the playoffs. Team captain Chelsea Gray added 26 points and seven assists in the winning effort.
With the win, Rose BC improved to 7–5 on the season and the team is currently in second place behind Lunar Owls BC.
Unrivaled is a 3x3 league that is in its first season. There are six teams with six players each. Four of the league's teams will make the postseason and a single elimination tournament will determine a champion. The championship game is scheduled for March 17.
Reese is coming off an outstanding rookie season in the WNBA. The Chicago Sky selected the LSU star with the seventh pick in the 2024 draft and she rewarded them by leading the league in rebounding while being named an All-Star. She finished the season averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
She's warming up for her second season by leading her unrivaled team to the postseason.