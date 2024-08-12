Angel Reese Hilariously Tried to Recruit Gabby Williams to Sky After USA-France Game
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, watching the United States women's basketball team defeat France 67-66 in the gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday, decided to go full general manager after witnessing Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams nearly lead the host country to victory.
Reese, after Team USA had secured the win, took to X, formerly Twitter, to recruit Williams, who began her WNBA career in Chicago, back to the Sky.
"ok now that the game is over, would you like to be apart of the chicago sky again???" Reese wrote to Williams. "(thought it wouldn’t hurt to try lmaoo)."
Williams, who led France with 19 points in the loss, then replied to Reese, offering an alternate course of action.
What happened with Gabby Williams and the Chicago Sky?
Williams, who was selected by the Sky with the fourth pick in the 2018 WNBA draft, spent three seasons in Chicago before she was dealt to the Los Angeles Sparks in May of '21. A few days prior to the deal, the Sky placed Williams on the full-season suspended list, a decision that cannot be reversed, because then-head coach and GM James Wade believed she had not made the Sky a "priority."
At the time, Williams planned to play for France in EuroBasket Women and in the Olympics, commitments Wade indicated that the Sky had not been made aware of. She missed the entire '21 campaign due to the suspension.
Williams was eventually traded to the Seattle Storm in February of '22. She has appeared in 46 career games with the Storm between the '22 and '23 seasons.
Clearly, Williams still harbors some resentment towards the Sky, to Reese's dismay.
Reese even went as far to remind Williams that Wade, who left the Sky for the Toronto Raptors in July of '23, is no longer with the organization.
Talk about feeling wanted!