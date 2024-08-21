Angel Reese Inks Sponsorship Deal With Iconic, and Fitting, Candy Brand
Angel Reese inked a sponsorship deal her fans have been waiting months for on Wednesday.
The Chicago Sky star now will work with Reese's, the candy brand that her fanbase also goes by (Reese's Pieces). The deal with include apparel for fans to purchase. The clothing sports the candy's iconic orange, brown and yellow colors when spelling out her name on jerseys and shirts.
This partnership idea was sparked by Reese herself back in June when she tweeted at the candy brand saying "Reese's pieces where y'all at?????" The Reese's account replied back to the tweet today posting images of the new apparel and saying "Where are we? Just following our favorite player."
Reese posted a video of the announcement, which included many tweets and news articles of her fans wanting this partnership to happen.
Reese is having quite the rookie WNBA season. Through 27 games, she's averaging 13.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.