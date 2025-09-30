Angel Reese Seemed to Love Napheesa Collier Calling Out WNBA Commissioner
Napheesa Collier used her Lynx exit interview to make some rather damning statements about the leadership of the WNBA and Cathy Engelbert's approach to running the league.
Collier delivered a powerful message to the media, indicating that the league was being held back by Engelbert's leadership. She quoted a few snide comments from Engelbert about why standout players and major revenue drivers such as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers were earning so little during their rookie contracts, in addition to some other remarks that certainly won't sit well with fans and players alike.
Collier was brave to speak out, and her WNBA comrades were quick to rally behind her. Among those was Reese herself, who took to social media to voice her support for Collier and the message she was spreading.
"10/10. No notes," wrote Reese on X.
Reese is one of the most marketable players in the WNBA. She's something of a polarizing figure, partly due to her longstanding rivalry with Caitlin Clark (whether it started organically or not), but is undoubtedly one of the league's most renowned stars. Having her voice her support for Collier and the change she's trying to bring forth is truly invaluable.
Clearly, the player base within the WNBA isn't happy with how the league is being operated. And they're making their voices heard and their stances abundantly clear. Now, we'll see how Engelbert and the rest of the league respond.