SI

Angel Reese Joined Megan Thee Stallion On-Stage During Lollapalooza

Angel Reese surprised Megan Thee Stallion at Lollapalooza.

Stephen Douglas

Megan Thee Stallion greets Angel Reese during Lollapalooza.
Megan Thee Stallion greets Angel Reese during Lollapalooza. / Angel Reese Instagram
In this story:

Angel Reese is really enjoying her WNBA All-Star break. The league's leading rebounder was not chosen for Team USA, but she still made the trip to Paris for the Olympics. Then over the last few days she was on vacation at an undisclosed location before she returned to Chicago where she surprised Megan Thee Stallion on-stage during her set at Lollapalooza.

This is the second time this season that Reese joined the artist on stage in Chicago, but that was at the United Center. The fact that Reese can just walk on stage and surprise Megan Thee Stallion in Grant Park seems to signify the fact that she may actually be running the city at this point. She's not being invited on stage. She can just go because she's Angel Reese.

That's how things work when you average 11.9 rebounds a game as a rookie. According to Basketball-Reference, she and A'ja Wilson are currently battling it out to set a new WNBA record for rebounds per game for a season. The previous record of 11.88 was set by Sylvia Fowles in 2018.

It's nothing short of amazing that her rebounding ability translated so well and so immediately. Her career-high for rebounds per game at LSU was 15.4 in her junior year. If this is what she's doing as a rookie, who knows how high she might be able to go once she gets comfortable.

Published
Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/WNBA