Angel Reese Joined Megan Thee Stallion On-Stage During Lollapalooza
Angel Reese is really enjoying her WNBA All-Star break. The league's leading rebounder was not chosen for Team USA, but she still made the trip to Paris for the Olympics. Then over the last few days she was on vacation at an undisclosed location before she returned to Chicago where she surprised Megan Thee Stallion on-stage during her set at Lollapalooza.
This is the second time this season that Reese joined the artist on stage in Chicago, but that was at the United Center. The fact that Reese can just walk on stage and surprise Megan Thee Stallion in Grant Park seems to signify the fact that she may actually be running the city at this point. She's not being invited on stage. She can just go because she's Angel Reese.
That's how things work when you average 11.9 rebounds a game as a rookie. According to Basketball-Reference, she and A'ja Wilson are currently battling it out to set a new WNBA record for rebounds per game for a season. The previous record of 11.88 was set by Sylvia Fowles in 2018.
It's nothing short of amazing that her rebounding ability translated so well and so immediately. Her career-high for rebounds per game at LSU was 15.4 in her junior year. If this is what she's doing as a rookie, who knows how high she might be able to go once she gets comfortable.