SI

Angel Reese Posts One-Word Tweet After Ejection From Unrivaled Game

Reese became the first player ever to get ejected from an Unrivaled game.

Eva Geitheim

Angel Reese of the Rose
Angel Reese of the Rose / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

Angel Reese was ejected during the second quarter of an Unrivaled game between the Rose and Laces on Saturday evening.

Reese, a forward for the Rose, was called for a foul after attempting to slap the basketball away from guard Tiffany Hayes. Reese made a couple gestures as she walked away from the foul, which triggered a technical foul—her second of the night.

Reese appeared to try to explain that her gesture was not aimed at a referee, but she still received the technical foul and was thus ejected from the game. Reese became the first player in Unrivaled history to get ejected from a game.

Before the end of the game, Reese already took to X and posted a simple one-word message after her ejection: "sayless."

Later on, a fan posted a video of Reese chatting away from the court after her ejection. Reese reposted the video with the caption: "free me."

The Rose went on to defeat the Laces 83-69, securing their second win after starting the season 1-4 They managed to take down the Laces, who rank second in the league's standings at 4-2. The Rose will return to the court next Friday when they face the Mist.

More of the Latest Around the WNBA

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/WNBA