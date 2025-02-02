Angel Reese Posts One-Word Tweet After Ejection From Unrivaled Game
Angel Reese was ejected during the second quarter of an Unrivaled game between the Rose and Laces on Saturday evening.
Reese, a forward for the Rose, was called for a foul after attempting to slap the basketball away from guard Tiffany Hayes. Reese made a couple gestures as she walked away from the foul, which triggered a technical foul—her second of the night.
Reese appeared to try to explain that her gesture was not aimed at a referee, but she still received the technical foul and was thus ejected from the game. Reese became the first player in Unrivaled history to get ejected from a game.
Before the end of the game, Reese already took to X and posted a simple one-word message after her ejection: "sayless."
Later on, a fan posted a video of Reese chatting away from the court after her ejection. Reese reposted the video with the caption: "free me."
The Rose went on to defeat the Laces 83-69, securing their second win after starting the season 1-4 They managed to take down the Laces, who rank second in the league's standings at 4-2. The Rose will return to the court next Friday when they face the Mist.