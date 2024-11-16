Angel Reese to Represent Sky at 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery in Hopes to Land No. 2 Pick
Angel Reese will be present on behalf of her Chicago Sky as they hope for some luck at the WNBA Draft Lottery on Sunday.
Unfortunately for the Sky, they have no shot to win the first overall pick and the opportunity to select likely top pick Paige Bueckers due to a 2023 trade with the Dallas Wings. Dallas sent Marina Mabrey to Chicago and received the right to swap first round picks with the Sky.
Dallas will exercise the swap rights if Chicago's first round pick is above their own after the drawing. The Sky hope that the Wings win the lottery and their own ping pong balls land them with the second overall pick.
Reese representing the Sky at the lottery, which was reported by Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times, is her first public appearance around the team since Chicago fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon and subsequently hired former Las Vegas Aces assistant Tyler Marsh as her successor.
The Sky hope to build around Reese, the No. 7 overall pick in last year's draft, and Kamilla Cardoso, the No. 3 overall pick in the same draft. Chicago needs to add additional shooting, especially after they traded Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun at July's trade deadline in an effort to recoup draft capital.
Although the lottery odds are stacked against the Sky, especially with the Los Angeles Sparks' 44.2% chance of winning the lottery, they hope Reese will bring some luck.