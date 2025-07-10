Angel Reese Responds to Robert Griffin III’s Claim That She Hates Caitlin Clark
A bitter social media feud appears to be brewing after Chicago Sky star Angel Reese seemed to respond to former ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III's controversial post on Thursday.
Griffin wrote a lengthy message on X (formerly known as Twitter) denouncing the racist rhetoric that has been used—mostly by online trolls—toward Reese this WNBA season. In his tweet, Griffin claimed he was in contact with some people in Reese's "inner circle" who told him Reese has "grown to hate Caitlin Clark."
"People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her," Griffin wrote.
Hours later, Reese appeared to fire back at Griffin to set the record straight:
"lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work," Reese wrote on X.
Reese's mom also called out Griffin for his alleged claim about Reese and Clark.
"Man stop with the [cap]," Reese's mom wrote on X. "My daughter's 'circle' is so small & tight so I'd be interested 2 know who called U ... Whomever U say 'called' U is not in her circle 2 speak on her feelings towards a media/fandom made up beef. Just stay on that side bc the doors are closed over here."
Though Griffin may have had good intentions with his anti-racism post, it seems Reese doesn't appreciate him spreading lies about how she feels toward her WNBA rival in Clark.
Hopefully, this all blows over soon and the focus can shift back to basketball. Reese and the Sky (6-13) are slated to host the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, while Clark and the Fever (9-10) will host the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.