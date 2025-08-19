Angel Reese to Return From Back Injury, Play for Sky Tuesday
Angel Reese is back.
The second-year forward will return from a back injury to play in the Sky's game against the Storm on Tuesday. Reese has not played since July 29, when she felt back tightness during a loss to the Mystics, where she scored 22 points. She has missed the last seven games, but returned to practice over the weekend and will now come back on the court for their home matchup versus Seattle.
"I love basketball. Basketball's what got me here," Reese said ahead of Tuesday's game. "Put all the bulls— to the side, I wanna hoop. I always wanna hoop and I'm just happy to be back out here playing the game I love."
This season, Reese has averaged a double-double, putting up 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. She leads the Sky in points and rebounds per game, and during her absence, Chicago has gone just 1-6. With the Sky likely not going to the playoffs this year, Reese is back with just 11 games remaining for Chicago.