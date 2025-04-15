Angel Reese Had Simple Two-Sentence Reaction to Reuniting With Hailey Van Lith on Sky
When the Chicago Sky chose Hailey Van Lith with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, they sparked a reunion.
Van Lith played with Chicago's star forward Angel Reese at LSU during the 2023–24 season. It was Reese's last collegiate season before the Sky chose her with the No. 7 pick in last year's draft, while Van Lith transferred to TCU for her final season of eligibility.
With Van Lith and Reese, plus another 2025 WNBA draftee in Aneesah Morrow and star guard Flau'jae Johnson, the Tigers were the preseason No. 1-ranked team. While they had a great season, finishing 31–6 and ranked No. 6 in the final AP poll, they fell short of their championship aspirations, earning a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. LSU's season ended at the hands of Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Elite Eight, a rematch of the previous season's national championship win for the Tigers.
Reese and Van Lith went on to their respective next chapters after their shared season at LSU. But just a year later, they reunite in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky. And Reese had the perfect reaction when she learned about her newest teammate:
The team posted their own hype message about the reunion, too:
Reese is building off an incredible rookie year, where she was named an All-Star and set the WNBA's single-season rebounding record. Heading into year two, a familiar face enters the Sky's guard room to create an exciting potential pick-and-roll duo.