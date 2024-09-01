Angel Reese Sets New All-Time Single-Season WNBA Rebounding Record
Angel Reese's first WNBA season has been a resounding success. She's set multiple rookie records, earned an All-Star nod, and is very much in the Rookie of the Year conversation. Now she's an all-time WNBA record holder.
On Sunday, Reese broke the WNBA single-season total rebounding record. By nabbing her 405th rebound of the 2024 season against the Minnesota Lynx, Reese surpassed Sylvia Fowles' count of 404 in the 2018 season. It is a remarkable accomplishment and another record for the Chicago Sky star who still has eight games remaining on the schedule.
Additionally, Reese holds the record for most consecutive double-double performances with 15. She's the only rookie to record at least 23 double-doubles, and the only WNBA player to put up 20 or more rebounds in three consecutive contests.
Reese's generational rebounding has been on display all season long and now she has the accolades to back up her game. This record may be hers for a while yet, too; Reese still has nine games left on her schedule to pull down more boards and buld her lead.
A huge moment for the rookie and a very bright spot for the Sky.
Heading into her record-breaking Sunday, Reese was averaging 13.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game for Chicago.