Angel Reese Makes Unrivaled History With Impressive Statline
During an impressive first season in the WNBA, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese instantly cemented her status as one of the greatest rebounders in league history, as her 13.1 boards per game average, as well as the 446 rebounds she pulled down, are both the highest marks in a single season.
And in the maiden season of the 3v3 Unrivaled League, in which Reese stars for the Rose Basketball Club, the 22-year-old has kept on stuffing the stat sheet. On Friday night, in a 72-63 upset win over the previously-undefeated Lunar Owls, Reese poured in 22 points and racked up 21 rebounds, becoming the first player in Unrivaled league history to record such a statline.
After the game, Reese put a bow on the performance by describing her won't-be-denied mentality to reporters, via Myles Ehrlich on X.
"I have a knack for the ball," Reese said. "I have a mentality where anything I want in life I’m gonna get. I have that mentality off the court, too… you have to manifest anything you want in life. If I want that ball, if I want that steal, Imma get it."
Entering Friday's game, Reese's 11.4 rebounds per game ranked second to only Alyssa Thomas among Unrivaled players.