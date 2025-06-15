Angel Reese Was Furious at Sun Player for Using Dirty Move on Contested Rebound
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese's big game in her team's win on Sunday was tainted by a moment of controversy in the third quarter when tempers flared over a seemingly dirty incident.
Reese was trying to collect an offensive rebound but was heavily guarded by the Sun's Bria Hartley, who grabbed Reese's hair to try to hold Reese back from getting the ball. After the ball went out of bounds, Reese immediately got up in Hartley's face and the two exchanged some heated words.
Another Sun player got in between the two players and tried to diffuse the situation, but Reese physically pushed her away. That led to an animated scrum of Sky and Sun players yelling at each other with some needing to be restrained by the refs on the court.
Hartley was called for a loose ball foul, while Reese and the Sun's Tina Charles each received a tech.
Here's a zoomed-out video of the incident where you can clearly see Reese's head get jerked back during the contested rebound:
Ultimately. the tensions from that moment appeared to die down minutes later, when Reese and Hartley talked it out during a break in the action. It's unclear exactly what was said, or whether the hair pull by Hartley was intentional in the first place, but the two seemed content to let bygones be bygones.
Reese went on to record her first career triple-double (11 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) in the Sky's 78–66 win.