Angel Reese Wins Prestigious Award for Third Straight Year

The Chicago Sky have had a rough start to the 2025 WNBA season, as they are just 2–5 so far, but their star player, Angel Reese, made some cool history off the court Monday night when she was named the BET Sportswoman of the Year for third straight year.
Reese, who is averaging nine points and 12 rebounds a game in her second season in the WNBA, joins tennis legend Serena Williams as the only two athletes to win this award three times.
Reese and the Sky are back in action Tuesday night when they travel to New York to face the Liberty.
