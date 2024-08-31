Angel Reese Set Two Impressive WNBA Rookie Records During Sky's Loss to Fever
The Chicago Sky may not have picked up a win on their home court against the Indiana Fever on Friday night, but Angel Reese managed to etch her name into WNBA lore thanks to her prolific rebounding.
Having arrived at the game wearing a Dennis Rodman jersey, Reese got busy on the boards, finishing the game with 11 rebounds and her 23rd double-double of the year.
In doing so, she shattered a pair of WNBA rookie records. Her 11th board of the night saw her reach 399 on the year and surpass Tina Charles for the most rebounds in a player's rookie season. Meanwhile, her 23 double-doubles are the most by any rookie in league history.
Charles' record stood since 2010, when she corralled 398 rebounds for the Connecticut Sky. It was also Charles' double-double record that Reese usurped, as Charles logged 22 games with 10+ points and 10+ rebounds back in '10.
Reese is averaging 12.9 rebounds per game, leading the league in the statistical category during her first year in the W.