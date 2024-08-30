Angel Reese Arrives for Clash vs. Caitlin Clark, Fever Rocking a Dennis Rodman Jersey
Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark will face off Friday night in a clash of the WNBA's top candidates for Rookie of the Year. For her part, Reese showed up rocking a fantastic jersey tribute.
Reese paid tribute to rebounding king Dennis Rodman by wearing his Bad Boys era Detroit Pistons jersey. She had it on backwards because, fashion, and strolled in with incredible confidence. It was a great look.
Reese has had an excellent season, averaging 13.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. At one point she registered a WNBA record 15 consecutive double doubles, and she currently leads the league in rebounding.
Clark and the Indiana Fever sit firmly in the seventh seed of the playoffs at 15–16. Reese's Chicago Sky are 11-19 and sit in eighth, the final postseason spot, and are one game ahead of the Atlanta Dream. The Sky have 10 games remaining to hold that playoff spot, while the Fever have nine games left.
Every matchup from here on out is important, but every time Reese and Clark face each other is must-watch television. Reese upped her outfit game for this one.