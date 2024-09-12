Announcers Failed to Recognize the Moment A'ja Wilson Broke WNBA Scoring Record
A'ja Wilson is putting together a season unlike any other in WNBA history.
The Las Vegas Aces star set the all-time WNBA single-season record for points scored on Wednesday night, cashing in a mid-range jumper in the second quarter to pass Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd, who set the mark last season with 939 points.
Unfortunately, the WNBA League Pass broadcast failed to recognize that moment of league history. The Indiana Fever's broadcast crew of play-by-play announcer Pat Boylan and analyst Debbie Antonelli skated through Wilson's record-breaking shot like it was any other bucket.
To be fair, the broadcast did mention Wilson's pursuit of the record in the first quarter when she scored the Aces' first 10 points of the game. They just missed the moment when Wilson made WNBA history.
Wilson's moment, however, was not lost on the rest of the WNBA world. Shortly after Wilson made NBA history, her former collegiate coach Dawn Staley congratulated her on social media.
Wilson played four seasons for Staley at South Carolina from 2014 to '18 and played a starring role on the Gamecocks' national championship in '17. Now well into her professional career, the 28-year-old is the front-runner to take home her third career WNBA MVP award this season, as she entered Wednesday averaging a league-high 27.3 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.
WNBA fans joined Staley in congratulating Wilson on her achievement:
Wilson, who scored 27 points in the Aces' 86–75 win over the Fever, still has two regular-season matchups remaining to continue to pad her single-season scoring record.