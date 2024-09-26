Arena Security Speaks With Chirping Fan Following Caitlin Clark Complaint
Things got a bit heated during the first half of the tilt between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, and some of that animosity appears to have extended into the stands.
During the first quarter, Caitlin Clark appeared to be chirping back and forth with a fan sitting near the front row. After a while, Clark was seen speaking to an official, who then proceeded to alert stadium security and point out the individual with whom Clark had been exchanging words.
Security could then be seen walking up to the man and escorting him out of the court, though he was seen returning to his seat not long after.
It's not clear what was said between Clark and the fan at the Mohegan Sun Arena, but it appeared to extend long enough for the rookie point guard to seek some assistance from the officiating crew, who proceeded to take care of the situation.
Meanwhile, Clark and Sun forward Dewanna Bonner were getting into it on the court, chirping at one another and even exchanging some shoves.