Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner Tangle in Heated Moment Early in Fever-Sun Game 2
Things got heated early Wednesday night in Game 2 between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.
In the opening minutes of the game, Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Sun forward DeWanna Bonner got into an argument on the court. With the shot clock winding down on an offensive possession and Bonner guarding her, Clark attempted a deep three-pointer and fell to the ground after missing the shot.
The two players exchanged words as they walked down the court, with Clark giving Bonner a shove. It appeared Clark wasn't too pleased with the lack of landing space Bonner gave her on the three-point attempt.
Play continued from there, as no foul was called on either Clark or Bonner.
And that, folks, is a taste of WNBA playoff basketball.
The Fever, trailing 1–0 in the best-of-three series, got off to a 13–4 lead to start the game but trailed 17–14 after the first quarter.
"Stay focused on what's on the floor, my four other teammates that are right here with me," Clark said to reporter Holly Rowe on the ESPN broadcast after the first quarter, naming her focus for the rest of the game. "I think that's most important. I thought we had a good start, but we can't let them back in after we get a good lead."
Clark tallied six points, four rebounds and three assists in the first quarter, while Bonner registered two points and three rebounds.